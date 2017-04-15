Goa CM and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar referred to Pakistan as an ’empty vessel’ on Saturday, who is always making noise to remain engaged.

“There is a proverb in Konkani, and Hindi as well which means empty vessels make the most noise. We should not take much note of what they (Pakistan) say,” Parrikar told DD news in an interview.

Parrikar added that Pakistan does not have the power to fight back if India starts retaliating.

“Pakistan wants some or other reason to remain engaged. It is playing a dangerous game. It should understand that if India starts retaliating, then Pakistan does not have the power to fight back, whatever they may project themselves as,” he said.

Parrikar’s statements come at a time when there is huge furore in the country over a Pak court’s decision to award death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav over charges of spying.