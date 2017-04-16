Petrol price will be up by Rs 1.39 per litre, while diesel price will go up by Rs 1.04 per litre from Sunday, the Indian Oil Corporation announced.

“The current level of international product prices of Petrol and Diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision,” the oil marketing company (OMC) said in a statement on Saturday.