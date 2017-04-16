Militants have killed a ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker and injured two others in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Police said militants barged into the house of Bashir Ahmad Dar, 45, in Rajpora area of Pulwama district late Saturday evening.

“Militants fired indiscriminately after barging into the house of Bashir Ahmad Dar in Rajpora.

“He succumbed to injuries while another person was injured in the incident.

“Militants had earlier fired at another person identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar near the local bus stand. Altaf sustained a bullet injury in his leg,” police said.

Bashir Ahmad Dar and Altaf Ahmad were reportedly workers of the ruling PDP.