The two-day National Executive meet of Bharatiya Janata Party concluded in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. After the meeting concluded, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, PM Modi visited the Lingaraj temple in the city.

Before reaching the temple PM Modi met the families of freedom fighters who were part of the Paika rebellion against the British East India Company in 1817.

Lingaraj Temple Administration had made proper arrangements for the visit of the Indian Prime Minister. No devotee was barred from visiting the temple during the PM’s visit.

PM Modi reached the temple premises at 9:00 AM in the morning and offered prayers, after offering prayer he stayed in the premises for 15 minutes and met the officials and priests of the temple.

Proper security measures were also taken for the visit of PM Modi.

As per reports, PM Modi will be heading for another two-day visit to home state Gujarat which goes to the polls later this year. A road show is being organised in Surat later this evening and PM Modi will be participating in the road show.