In a bid to gain attention from everyone, Bajrang Dal leader Govind Parashar announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on the head of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah.

The Bajrang Dal leader said that Farooq Abdullah was supporting insurgents and threatening the life of security forces in the Valley.

However, this is not the first time Parashar is in the news. He had earlier claimed that he unfurled the Indian flag on Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

“The way the Indian defence personnel are being targeted by locals in Kashmir valley has caused resentment amongst citizens. These incidents of insulting our army jawan have been condemned by all, cutting across party and ideological lines. Yet the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir chose to defend those pelting Indian soldiers with stones and attacking them,” he said.

He stated that the government should not tolerate such leaders and should declare them anti-national, a facile accusation which normally riles the public.