Security was increased at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after a terror alert was issued on Sunday. As per reports security agencies received inputs about a plan to hijack planes from Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airports simultaneously.

As per reports, a woman had informed the airport agencies by e-mail that she had heard 6 boys discussing a plan to simultaneously carry out hijacks from Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airports.

Sources also revealed that a team of 23 members will be involved in the hijack at the three airports.

Airport authorities have urged the passengers to avoid any last minute check-in and cooperate with the security measures.

The local police is working in coordination with the security agencies and airport security authorities to avoid to avert any such incident.

Security forces have cordoned off the entire vicinity and are looking for possible suspects.

(This is a breaking story…further details awaited)