Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of Easter.

“Easter greetings to everyone. May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, compassion and togetherness in our society,” he tweeted.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead which occurred three days after his crucifixion.

The two-day National Executive meet of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. After the meeting concluded, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, PM Modi visited the Lingaraj temple in the city.