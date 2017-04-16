The Met office forecast said that maximum temperature is likely to touch 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three notches above the season’s average

It was a sunny Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

While the forecast indicates a clear day ahead, there is a possibility of severe heat wave.

According to the office, high maximum temperature conditions is likely to prevail till April 19.

Saturday was also a warmest day of the year as maximum temperature was recorded at 42.3 degree Celsius at department’s Palam station, five notches above the season’s average.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 41 degrees Celsius.