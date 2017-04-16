Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with even before they are deployed.

The Election Commission, he tweeted, was “limiting objections to EVM to hacking. It must allow examination of possibility of software tampering at (the) stage of writing it from server.

“There is a strong possibility of tampering coding at the stage of writing software i.e. EVM can be pre-tampered. So no need for hacking,” he said.

“EC must devise a way of supervision by political parties at the (time) of coding software to EVM. Like it does at subsequent stages. Would they?”