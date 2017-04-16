Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday evening on a two-day visit to Gujarat to a warm welcome by huge crowds, as his cavalcade passed amid hundreds of motorcyclists as part of a road show.

The road show began at the Surat airport around 7.30 p.m. and continued for over two hours when Modi’s cavalcade reached near the State Government Circuit House where he is to make a night halt.

An 11-km-long synthetic saree covering the entire stretch depicting schemes launched by the Modi government was displayed along the entire route. A convoy of around 25,000 motorcycle-borne boys and girls accompanied Modi when he travelled from the airport to the Circuit House.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a Rs 500 crore hospital set up by philanthropic diamond industrialists of Surat on Monday morning. Later on Monday, he will open a diamond manufacturing unit of Hare Krishna Exports and an ice-cream making unit of the Surat District Milk Producers’ Union (Sumul) Dairy cooperative in Tapi district, among other things.

Expressing excitement over his visit, Modi took to his Twitter page to say: “My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes. Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy.”