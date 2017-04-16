Dubbing triple talaq a “bad social practice”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said such practices can be ended by social awakening but stressed that the BJP didn’t want a conflict in the society for this.

His observation came during his concluding remarks at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day National Executive meeting here.

“As far as social justice is concerned, our Muslim sisters should also get justice. There should not be injustice to them. No one should be exploited,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari quoted Modi as saying.

According to Gadkari, Modi added: “We should not allow conflict in the society. We don’t want any conflict in Muslim society over the issue. We need to end such bad practices by awakening the society.”

Earlier, making an intervention during the discussion over the resolution passed on a new OBC commission, the Prime Minister said that even Muslim communities have backwards and marginalised and it was the duty of the government address their concerns.

Sources said that Modi asked the party leaders and workers to hold district-level conferences over the issues of backward Muslims and women.

Gadkari said Modi in his speech also expressed his desire to rid India of social and economic inequalities.

Accusing the opposition of creating manufactured issues in a “factory”, Modi said: “It seems that opposition manufactures these issue in some factories. During Delhi elections, church attacks was highlighted and during the Bihar polls ‘Award Wapsi’ was the issue. And right now, it is the EVM.”

The Prime Minister also asked the party workers not to deviate from their path and work with “positive approach”.

He also called on the BJP leaders to maintain caution while making statements and to not get carried away by emotions and make untoward remarks.