Hailing the NDA government for its pro-poor policies, the BJP on Sunday urged people to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi form the next government too – in 2019.

Also seeking to consolidate its footprint among Other Backward Classes — a group having sizeable presence across many major states, the party accused the Congress and other opposition parties of “blocking” in the Rajya Sabha a bill to grant constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

The political resolution adopted on the concluding day of the two-day national executive meeting dwelled on the party’s electoral successes, saying the BJP not only has the largest number of MPs but also largest number of MLAs across the states.

Noting that Modi had worked hard and translated his words into action, it said: “The BJP calls upon the people of our country to take a pledge to form a government under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2019 in order to have the continuity of development and welfare policies for all.”

The resolution also called upon party workers to take a pledge to work hard to win the confidence of the people.

Addressing media, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the last three years of BJP-led central government under Modi’s leadership has led India down the path of fast and sustainable economic development.

The party also adopted a separate resolution on the government’s decision to accord constitutional status to the National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

Javadekar said that BJP-led government has taken this step to bring in equality in society and the Congress and other regional parties were “disappointed and their frustration is obvious”.

He said the manner in which the bill could not be taken in the Rajya Sabha during the budget session “exposed” the opposition’s real attitude towards backward classes, adding that he hoped the bill would be passed in the months to come.

The BJP also called on all party workers to make people aware of “the historic step”.

BJP sources said that the party had got support of a sizeable section of OBCs in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and is keen to continue expand its base among the community. The OBC community also has significant presence in Gujarat, Modi’s home state, which will go the polls later this year.

The resolution said that policies of the government have established India’s credibility on world forums as a fast growing and progressive nation, while the government is also “diligently working towards fulfilling aspirations and expectations of all the downtrodden and marginalised sections”.

The resolution, however, made no mention of the BJP’s core issues like Ram Mandir, Article 370 and Uniform Civil Code. Even the issue of the ban on cow slaughter was not discussed.

Referring to the demonetisation last November, it said the party’s performance in subsequent polls showed people support the Prime Minister’s drive against corruption.

Citing the government’s schemes including Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Scheme, LED lighting scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it said: “The poor have started feeling a sense of trust and belonging in the present government. This trust and faith in the minds and hearts of the millions of common people has been proved again in the mandate and overwhelming support given to the party in the last many elections.”

It applauded the government for making sincere efforts to get the GST bills passed in Parliament, bringing the National Health Policy 2017 and “discipline” in the budget.

Noting that India’s credibility has “also significantly increased in the trade, strategic and diplomatic forums,” it said the “only reason for this change is the fact that there is a strong government in the country”.

“Modi’s style of working, his policies dedicated to public welfare, his strong will and the strong leadership and capability has been accepted and recognized at the global level,” it added.