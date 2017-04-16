A- A A+

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday flagged off the trial run of vistadome coaches between Visakhapatnam and Araku stations in Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, the train service is likely to be rolled out by Thursday.

The Railway Minister took to his Twitter handle to share the unique features and photographs of the vistadome coaches.


The coaches of the vistadome will have features like glass roofs, LED lights, rotatable seats, GPS-based information system etc.

The large window glasses in the air conditioned coaches will enable tourists an uninterrupted view of the scenic beauty of Araku.

 

Prabhu said, “The coaches are equipped with observation lounge, Infotainment system, wide side door for Divyangs, automatic sliding compartment door.”

He added, “The Vistadome coaches will give unique offering to tourists, who will enjoy scenic beauty not only at destination but also along the journey.”

As per reports, two coaches have been assigned to run on the Vizag-Araku route and the other two will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir.

16 April 2017 10:28 PM
