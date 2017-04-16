An Indian Air Force (IAF) team is embarking upon an expedition to climb Mt Dhaulagiri, the seventh-highest mountain in the world, in Nepal, a defence release said on Sunday.

“A team of twelve IAF mountaineers led by Gp Capt R.C. Tripathi, would attempt to summit the peak,” it said.

The expedition will be carried out from from April 15 to June 3.

“Keeping the spirit of its motto ‘Touch the Sky with Glory’, IAF is poised to hoist the national and IAF flag on summit of this mountain,” the release said.

In 2005, IAF, in its first-ever mountaineering expedition, climbed Mt Everest and again in 2011, IAF’s all women expedition team climbed it.

Mt Dhaulagiri, with height of 8,167 metres (26,795 feet), is the last peak to be conquered among the peaks above 8,000 metres.