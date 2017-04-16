Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a lawyer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district late on Sunday evening, police said.
Advocate Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan was shot at and critically injured by unidentified gunmen in Pinjura village of Shopian.
“He was shifted to hospital, but succumbed to injuries,” police said.
Ahmad worked as a public prosecutor during the National Conference government in the state.
First Published | 16 April 2017 11:23 PM
