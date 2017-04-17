Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday issued an advisory to its personnel to exercise extreme caution while visiting their hometown, especially in south Kashmir.

“State police has advised its personnel to exercise extreme caution while moving around and particularly during a visit to their hometowns.

“The message conveyed on Sunday advised police personnel particularly from south Kashmir areas to exercise maximum caution while visiting their homes,” a police sources said here.

The sources said there had been few recent incidents in the Kashmir Valley where terrorists, anti-national and anti-social elements tried to cause damage to the life and property of police personnel, and keeping the safety and security of its personnel in mind, they have been advised to avoid visiting their ancestral homes as far as possible during the next few months.