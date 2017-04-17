Following the announcement of death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, recognised as a former Navy Officer by the Indian government, over alleged espionage charges, voices in the nation have come together to condemn the death sentence given by a Pakistani military court.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) with many other organisations, organised a rally as a sign of protest against the death sentence. In the rally organised, effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was burnt to mark the protest.

The representatives of different organisations — Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Jamshedpur Transport Welfare Association, BJP, VHP, Marwari Yuva Manch and Anjuman Tamer-e-Milat — took part in the protest demanding the immediate release of Jadhav.

The speakers further added that Kulbhushan Jadhav was falsely implicated by the Pakistan Military court.

The provoked protesters also demanded a hold on all sort of bilateral talks with the neighbouring nation.

While speaking at the rally, Suresh Sonthalia, SCCI president said that the Indian government should discontinue all relationships with Pakistan if Jadhav was not released. Joining the chorus of SCCI president was VHP East Singhbhum district president Arun Singh who asked the government to take stringent action against Pakistan to ensure safe release of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Earlier, the Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale met Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua requesting for consular access to Jadhav and also sought a copy of the charge sheet against him.