Telugu Desum Party (TDP) leader and six-time MLA Devineni Nehru passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Nehru had been undergoing treatment in the hospital from last week.

Referred to as ‘Nehru’ in his 35-year political career, Devineni Rajasekhar was the senior most TDP leader in Krishna district. After the Congress suffered defeat in the 2014 elections, Nehru, along with his son, joined the TDP.

Following the news of his demise, followers and relatives of Nehru rushed to the Hyderabad hospital. Nehru’s body will be shifted to Vijaywada soon.