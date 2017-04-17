Taking cognizance of the April 9 incident where a man was tied to an army vehicle as ‘human shield’, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the Indian army in the valley.

A widespread condemnation followed after a video of the incident was posted by former J&K CM Omar Abdullah. The J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti sought a detailed report by the state police regarding the matter. Also, the army has begun an internal investigation into the matter.

As per reports, the dire step was used by the Indian army after polling officers faced a mob of stone-throwers on April 9 the day the bypolls were being held.

Sources from the area added that the man who was used as a shield was not harmed. He was used to disperse an agitated mob that was trying to stone pelt a polling booth being manned by Indian army men.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating officer said that the man who was used as a shield was identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Sitaharaan village in Khag tehsil of Budgam district in central Kashmir. The army unit involved in the incident is 53 Rashtriya Rifles.

‘Human Shield’ aka Farooq Ahmad Dar, during an investigation claimed that he was picked by the army when he was going to his sister’s house as someone had died there. He added that the army unit nabbed him as they wanted to enter Beerwah village with the polling staff.

However, the government has decided to stand by its army official who took the decision of using an alleged stone-pelter as a ‘human shield’.

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media where locals were seen hurling abuses and stones at the CRPF personnel who proceeded towards their destination without reacting to the provocations.

At least eight people had died and scores were left injured after the violence that broke out during the Srinagar bypolls held in the shadow of threats by separatists.