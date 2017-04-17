Three unidentified armed bike-borne robbers stole over 26 lakh from a cash van here, police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening when three men on two bikes targeted the cash van, parked before the ATM belonged to Bank of Baroda near Rajendra Nagar Metro Station in central Delhi.

“They, on gun point, stole a cash box containing over Rs 26 lakh from the van while snatching the weapon of the gunman with it before escaping,” a senior police officer told IANS.

“We have not identified the accused yet… all CCTV cameras of the spot and adjoining areas are being examined to trace them. Security guard and the cash van staff are being questioned in this connection,” the officer said.

Police was informed about the theft by Jitender Singh, a cash custodian after the accused escaped with cash box near Bada Bazar area.

Singh told police that they, after filling cash in two ATMs in Karol Bagh area, were to go to Connaught Place.

The van belonged to CMS Securities