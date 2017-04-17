A fresh jolt was faced by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday just before the RK Nagar bypolls after their Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran was booked by Delhi police Crime Branch in a bribery case.

Sasikala’s nephew, TTV Dinakaran was allegedly told that his faction of the AIADMK could have the frozen party symbol — two leaves — for a price.

As per reports, Sukesh Chander, the mediator, had allegedly told Dinakaran that his faction could have the symbol for a price of Rs 60 cr. The symbol was frozen by the Election Commission (EC) just prior to the RK Nagar bypolls.

Sukesh Chander has already been arrested by the police in this respect and also a sum of amount of Rs 1.60 cr has been seized from him.

Reports suggest that Dinakaran was allegedly in direct touch with Chander following which the summons will be rolled out on his name asking him to join the investigation.

Dinakaran has been booked under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 170 & 120B, 8 PoC by Delhi police Crime Branch.

After the matter was highlighted, the O Panneerselvam camp has demanded Dinakaran’s arrest.

Accusing AIADMK of misusing their power, DMK demanded Dinakaran’s resignation and further said, “AIADMK is a den of corruption”.