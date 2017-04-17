A- A A+

Pakistan Army on Monday resorted to firing and mortar shelling at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in the Naushera sector,” Defence Ministry spokesman Manish Mehta told IANS.

They are using small arms, automatics and mortars, he said.

“The firing started at 8 am. Our forces are effectively retaliating,” Mehta added.

Firing exchanges are still continuing.

