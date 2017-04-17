Women hailing from Bopada in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh staged a protest by blocking road traffic after a liquor shop was shifted to their village from a nearby highway.

Commenting on the matter, a police official said that the agitated women blocked the Mansurpur-Shahpur road resulting on the complete halt of the traffic for hours.

The protest came in as a result of Supreme Court’s order to shut down of all liquor shops within 500 metres from highways.

Earlier, Rajasthan had denotified around 21 state highways as urban roads apparently in a bid to circumvent the Supreme Court order on liquor sale ban within 500 metres of highways. The state and city authorities across India are hunting for ways to circumvent Supreme Court’s order over liquor ban on state highways.

The order came in after scores of cases were registered against drunk driving.