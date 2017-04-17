Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a multi-specialty hospital in Surat, Gujarat on Monday. He said that Surat has always treated him like a family and that he loves coming back to the city.

Talking about healthcare and the Centre’s initiative to promote the ‘Swachh Bharat‘ campaign, PM Modi said that no one paid much attention to preventive healthcare measures in India.

“We brought a healthcare policy after a gap of 15 years,” the PM said.

Speaking about the hospital, he said, “I value hard work over money… And it doesn’t matter whether this project cost Rs 500 crore or 5000 crore, it was built through the hard work of the people here and it inculcates family values. I wish that no one should need it’s services, but in case you do, I will pray that no one has to come here again.”

The Prime Minister said that many pharmaceutical firms were unhappy with his decision to make stents and medicines cheaper. He stressed that the government will insist on doctors to prescribe generic medicines.