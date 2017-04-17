Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who passed away on December 5, 2016 after a massive cardiac arrest, has left no will behind or an inheritor to her huge assets, as per the information acquired through an RTI.

The RTI activist S Bhaskaran who pursued the information said that there is no official will or document on Jayalalithaa’s assets, nor has she mentioned any administrator.

He said that the assets belonging to late Jayalalithaa should be declared state property.

The RTI pursuit on information about any official document on Jayalalithaa’s will has revealed that the Tamil Nadu government departments seem to have no records of Jayalalithaa’s will left behind by her, TOI reported.

Bhaskaran had filed the RTI with the Tamil Nadu govt in January this year. The purpose was to find out whether her assets would be declared state properties if no will was found.

The Tamil Nadu chief secretary’s office then asked Bhaskaran to seek information from the commercial taxes and registration department. But the department in its reply has said that they have no record or any official document on Jayalalithaa’s will.

Jayalalithaa died in December last year after undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for 75 days.

The former Chief Minister had been under close observation of doctors at the Apollo Hospitals since September 22 after complaints of fever and dehydration.