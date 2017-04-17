Joining the voices in support of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was rewarded with death sentence by a Pakistan military court is a 27-year-old man who claims to be in touch with not only Jadhav but his family from childhood days.

Vijay Kanojia has claimed that he has been delivering laundry to block number 502 of Silver Oak building which is Jadhav’s home since his school days. Kanojia also claimed that whatever he is today is because of Jadhav and his family’s support.

Commenting on the bonding he shared with Jadhav, Vijay said that today he is not just a laundry boy but also a TYB.Sc Graduate and that all became possible only after Jadhav’s support.

Further speaking on the matter, Vijay said that his financial condition was poor due to which the thoughts of quitting school often crossed his mind. When Jadhav and his family came to know about this they forced Vijay to focus on studies and not think about money. Sticking to their promise, Vijay would get his monthly graduation fees without any delays from Kulbhushan’s mother.

Since the time of the news of Kulbhushan Jadhav being held by Pakistan, Kanojia wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, MEA minister Sushma Swaraj and in fact the whole government urging a safe return of Jadhav from Pakistan. Here is the letter that Vijay wrote:

Recalling his last meet with Jadhav in 2016, Vijay said that he went to Kulbhushan to share his views about his new laundry shop. Angered over Vijay not working to get into the Services, Jadhav motivated him to pursue further studies.

Vijay also said that Jadhav and his family never made him feel that he was not a part of their family. Their family would wait for him during dinner even if he was sometimes late.

Commenting on how Jadhav’s family helped him to take education seriously, Vijay said that one of the locals Sachin Pande is now posted in Jammu after he was motivated and inspired by Jadhav.

Vijay had also tried to get into services by appearing for the NDA and CDS exams after Jadhav shared his books with him, but unfortunately he failed to qualify due to a shortage of some one or two marks. He now passes over the same books to the ones in need.