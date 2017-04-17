The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and others over (Foreign Exchange Management Act) FEMA violation to the tune of Rs 45 crore.

The ED served a notice to two Chennai firms for Rs 45 crore for FEMA contraventions.

“ED serves notice to M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting for Rs 45 crore for FEMA contraventions in sale of Vasan Shares to overseas investors,” the law enforcement agency tweeted.

“Show-cause notice has been issued to M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, its directors and also to Karti P Chidambaram who appears to be the controller and ultimate beneficiary in these transactions,” the ED said.

ED also served a notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd for FEMA contraventions to the tune of Rs 2262 Crore.

Last year, the ED had approached fourteen nations for information on the former Finance Minister’s son Karti’s suspicious deals.