Unveiling its manifesto for the MCD polls, the BJP on Sunday promised social security for the unorganised sector, meal at low cost, and more model schools among other promises.

In the manifesto, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced it would give relief to the street vendors, small traders and others from the unorganised sector by providing them with a ‘social security card’, enabling them to avail insurance, education, and health facilities.

The scheme, it said, will include autorickshaw drivers, daily-wage labourers, factory workers, domestic help, and other weaker sections of society.

“This election will decide the course of things for Delhi, it will decide whether next five years will be years of administrative deceit and anarchy or of development as visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said in a statement.

The manifesto said that a meal will be made available for poor at Rs 10 per plate.

The protection of cows and ‘rehabilitation’ of stray cattle also figured in the manifesto.

For rickshaw-drivers (auto and otherwise) of Delhi, the manifesto promised to devise a scheme to get them ownership rights, while promised to simplify rules for a bank loan and registration to make purchase of ‘battery-driven’ rickshaws more accessible to the drivers.

It announced complete digitalisation of the MCD offices where all work will be done online and a single-window system will be put in place for all licenses.

The party also promised to increase the number of ‘Model schools’ in the city and vowed to bring government schools upto the level of public and private schools. Every school will be installed with a water-purifier and CCTV camera, it also said.

It also promised use of ‘ready-mix’ concrete instead of coal-tar for building roads, bringing AYUSH in mainstream healthcare, installation of waste-to-energy plants to ease landfill sites, door-to-door garbage collection and making pavements encroachment-free.