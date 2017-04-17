In a break from his usually super-tight security protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached out to a 4-year-old girl who happened to come near the convoy. The incident happened in Tapi district, Surat where he had inaugurated an ice cream plant and a cattle feed plant.

The kid, later identified as Nancy Gondalia can be seen in a video to be rushing towards his car when she was stopped by the vigilant Special Protection Group (SPG) Commandos. On seeing this, the PM asked the driver of his car to stop and subsequently, instructed the SPGs to bring the kid to him so he could greet her.

The incident was indeed a cute one as the girl called PM Modi ‘Dada’ and the PM was visibly very happy at the child’s affection.

Great gesture by PM @narendramodi. Stops convoy midway to meet a 4 year old girl in Surat. Look at the crowd chearing & SPG reaction. @NewsX pic.twitter.com/AWBFras1pU — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghNews) April 17, 2017

PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. The state goes to polls later this year.