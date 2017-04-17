The Supreme Court on Monday asked the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to auction the Aamby Valley property of the Sahara group to recover the money it has to pay to market regulator SEBI to be returned to investors.

Directing Subrata Roy Sahara to be personally present in the court on April 27, Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A.K. Sikri demanded to know why the money had not been paid so far.

The top court had in 2012 asked Sahara to return the investors’ money that Sahara India Real Estate Corp Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd had raised in 2008 and 2009.

Asking Roy to be present in the court on April 27, the bench said: “Now we are tired. We have heard a lot.”