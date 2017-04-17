Former National Security Adviser MK Narayanan on Monday said an exchange of prisoners is possibly the only way to sort out the controversy surrounding alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“From my point of view, an exchange of prisoners is possibly the only way we can sort it (the issue) out,” Narayanan told IANS here. But he declined to comment further on the issue.

New Delhi has warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would amount to “premeditated murder”.

Jadhav has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage and waging war against Pakistan. Islamabad says Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan. India says he was abducted from Iran.

As a fallout of the case, India on Saturday called off bilateral maritime security talks with Pakistan scheduled for April 17.

Narayanan was speaking on the sidelines of an international energy conference organised by The Neotia University.