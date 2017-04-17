Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said people belonging to all faiths unitedly fought for the freedom of India under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Saabhi ne ek hokar Azadi ki ladai ladi aur hum azaad hue (all unitedly fought for freedom of the country),” said Rahul Gandhi in his address here at a felicitation ceremony of freedom fighters from across the country.

President Pranab Mukherjee honoured hundreds of freedom fighters to mark the ongoing year-long centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha.

The Congress Vice President said Mahatma Gandhi worked to unite people belonging to different religion and region.

He further said that power and truth may be different. “It is not necessary that those who have power, also possess truth,” Rahul Gandhi said in a reference to Gandhi’s fight against the mighty British rule.

He said Hinduism is nothing but truth. “It only taught us to stand for the truth and fight against the unjust. What Gita has taught us, only to speak ‘satya’ (truth) and practise it.”

“If anyone wants to spread hate and divide people, ultimately truth will defeat such people,” Rahul Gandhi said.