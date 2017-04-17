A court in Jamshedpur on Monday acquitted gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin in triple murder case dating back to 1989.

The case pertains to the murders of Anand Rao, Janardan Choubey and Pradeep Mishra on February 2, 1989, near Tata Steel Power house in Jugasalai police station area.

Recently, Shahabuddin was shifted to Tihar jail from Siwan jail in Bihar after Asha Ranjan, wife of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan filed a petition in Supreme Court.

Asha, in her petition, feared a threat to her life if Shahabuddin remained in Siwan jail.

The RJD leader Shahabuddin faces at least 35 criminal cases including murder, extortion and kidnapping.

Shahabuddin, who has spent more than 11 years behind the bars already, is currently residing in Delhi’s highly secured Tihar jail.