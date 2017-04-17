Authorities on Monday snapped the internet services in Kashmir in view of the ongoing protests in the Valley following the bypolls. The Jammu and Kashmir police directed the telecom companies to shut their 3G and 4G internet services in the valley to maintain the law and order situation.

“Internet facilities on all appliances in the valley have been shut,” an official said.

The official further added that the ban was imposed to prevent the uploading of pictures and videos from the protests.

The decision came after a video of a man tied to an army jeep in Budgam district went viral on social media.

On Monday, students clashed with police in Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

The students had called for protests against Saturday’s incident in Pulwama town in which over 50 students were injured in fighting with security forces after objecting to the setting up of a security post outside the college.

Security forces had entered the Pulwama College on Saturday.

Students of SP College in Srinagar blocked the Maulana Azad Road on Monday as police used tear smoke in a bid to clear it.

The students resorted to massive stone pelting at the police, resulting in injuries to the Station House Officer of Kothibagh police station and two of his guards. Three students were also injured in the clashes.