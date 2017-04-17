The Delhi High Court on Monday restrained anyone from stopping or blocking the running of Uber and Ola cabs in Delhi.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw restrained the two striking drivers unions and anyone associated with them from blocking companies’ taxies.

Taxi drivers unions, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD) and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers’ Union, including others acting on their behest, were also restrained by the court from “protesting, agitating, causing commotion violence in any manner in and around (within 500 metres)” around Uber and Ola’ offices.

The court was hearing pleas of Ola and Uber which has accused the two drivers’ unions of blocking cabs of drivers who had not joined the strike in February.

The court was also informed that companies could not settle the dispute with the two unions and mediation has failed. Justice Endlaw had earlier sent all the parties to mediation to resolve the matter.

Drivers of online cab aggregators Ola and Uber are going on strike again on Tuesday.

In February, hundreds of app-based taxi drivers were on strike in Delhi-NCR over several financial issues with their partners Ola and Uber.