In a late night meeting on Monday, senior Tamil Nadu ministers discussed the issue of having talks with rival faction led by former Chief Minister O.Pannneerselvam, said Finance Minister D.Jayakumar.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jayakumar welcomed Panneerselvam’s remark that he is open for talks if somebody comes with the plan to merge the two factions in AIADMK.

He said that Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai also welcomed Panneerselvam’s remark and the stand of the ministers is also the same.

The ministers belong to the faction led by AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala.