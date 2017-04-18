The Congress on Monday said that the issue of triple talaq was sub-judice and it should not be used to gain political mileage.

Noting Congress has been in the forefront of gender reforms, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “Congress always stands for gender justice for Muslim women also. The Supreme Court is actively seized of the matter. The matter is sub judice. Everyone has promised to abide by the SC verdict.”

“There is no reason to pre-empt it, influence it, overpower it or sensationalise it before the verdict. There should not be an attempt to derive political capital from it,” he added.

He also said that Congress stood for empowerment of women, rights for the women and equality for women.