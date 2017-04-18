Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi issued a brisk statement on Monday about use of a Kashmiri man as a shield by the Indian Army in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the difficult circumstances in the Valley impended for that decision.

The Attorney General said that the particular action saved many lives including that of the election officials. “It was one of those spur-of-the-moment decisions… If an army major got away without hurting anybody, it’s a great job… There was nothing wrong, considering the circumstances. If it has to be done again, it should be done again. We are 100 per cent backing the army and the major,” he said.

With a probe already ordered in the case by J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, Rohatgi stated that he could not understand why there is so much outrage over the incident.

What happened?

On 9th April, 26-year-old Farooq Ahmad Dar from Chil Bras, Kashmir was allegedly beaten and detained in an army camp. With polling being concluded in Srinagar, Dar said that he was paraded through different areas in the facade of the Indian army jeep before being thrashed and released in the evening. A video of Ahmad Dar being paraded by the army surfaced on the internet which drew immediate censure from many.