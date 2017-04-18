Delhi Police is closing in on arresting TTV Dinakaran who is the AIADMK deputy general secretary and nephew of VK Sasikala. With this threat looming around the party, AIADMK is mulling decisions which may eventually lead to a political merger.

According to reports, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is being approached by the AIADMK for a possible merger. With this state of the party hanging in the precipice of dissolution, there is a common consensus that Dinakaran should leave.

“A Delhi Police team is expected to meet Dinakaran in Chennai tomorrow and summon him to Delhi. If he gets arrested, the merger may happen with Panneerselvam being made the finance minister and given a key party post,” The IE quoted a senior minister as saying.

However, Dinakaran has denied charges which state that he allegedly tried to bribe Election Commission officials to obtain the two-leaf party symbol.

Delhi Police arrested middleman Suresh Chandrasekhar from a five-star hotel in South Delhi. During the arrest, Chandrasekhar allegedly had Rs 1.3 crore in cash with him.