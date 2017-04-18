An Uttarakhand court has sentenced the owner of a famous jewellery showroom to two years of rigorous imprisonment for not disclosing his total income.

Owner of Punjab Jewellers, Raju Verma, had a Swiss Bank account which he had not disclosed to Income Tax (IT) officials. He allegedly had more than undeclared Rs 92 lakh in his Swiss Bank account.

Verma was convicted under Section 276 C, 277 of the Income Tax Act under the Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked for issuing false statements.

A bail of one month has been issued to Verma to appeal his case in higher court. He, along with 16 other accused, has been arrested in this case.