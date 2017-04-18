BJP firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in news again and this time for all wrong reasons.

An article had appeared in Yogi’s weekly journal on his official website in 2010 saying that all powerful and independent Indian women from Rani Lakshmi Bai and Captain Lakshmi Sahgal to Kalpana Chawla and PV Sindhu are equivalent to ‘demons’.

Expressing his views, Yogi had said that “women power does not require freedom, but protection and channelisation”.

The article further said that if a woman procures manly traits such as power and courage, she becomes a ‘rakshas’ (demon).

The remarks drew a lot of criticism with the opposition party Congress demanding an apology from the UP Chief Minister. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that such an article shows how much respect the UP CM has for women.

Surjewala also said that writing these kind of articles demean the position of women in the society.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that PM on Monday spoke about the women empowerment and now his minister is belittling the women.

The article by Yogi Adityanath had first appeared when the Women Reservation Bill was being discussed in the Parliament in 2010. But it was again uploaded on April 12 this month, after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.