In a shocking incident, a woman was shot dead inside a police station in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the victim had gone to police station to lodge a complaint in a land dispute case and suddenly five men barged into the police station and one of them fired at her.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused was later nabbed by the locals and lynched to death in front of the cops, following which a ruckus was created inside the police station.

The Superintendent of Police of Mainpuri area said that an FIR has been registered and a quick action would be taken against those who violated the law.