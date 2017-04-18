United States National Security Advisor (NSA) Herbert Raymond McMaster on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present during the meeting.

HR McMaster discussed the issue of terrorism with PM Modi and both the parties agreed to increase military cooperation between the two nations. He also emphasized the importance of US-India strategic relationship and reaffirmed India’s designation as a Major Defense Partner.

During the meeting that lasted for almost two hours, the US National Security Advisor discussed the regional security issues with PM Modi.

US NSA HR McMaster meets PM Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi; Foreign Secy S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval also present. pic.twitter.com/ZQvWRfOE3R — ANI (@ANI_news) April 18, 2017

However, there was no mention of talks between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kulbhushan Jadav’s death sentence.

McMaster arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening. He was in Pakistan to meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was McMaster’s first visit to Pakistan as the US National Security Advisor and the first formal high-level exchange between the US and Pakistan under the administration of President Donald Trump.

“General McMaster conveyed the greetings of President Trump and assured the Prime Minister that the new administration was committed to strengthening bilateral relations and working with Pakistan to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the wider South Asian region,” said a statement of the office.

Earlier, he met and held talks with Pakistani Foreign Affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz on combating extremism and terrorism.

(With IANS inputs)