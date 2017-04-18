Amid speculations about a possible pact between O Panneerselvam faction and EPS faction of the AIADMK party, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvan, while briefing the press in Chennai, said before the merger happens; he would like to spell out his demands.

OPS said that a judicial probe should be ordered into the death of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. He said that he wants world to know what kind of medical treatment was given to Amma while she was admitted.

The former chief minister said if EPS faction wanted a merger, then the family of Sasikala will have to stay away from the re-united AIADMK and directly or indirectly, they shouldn’t have any role within the party.

“Dinakaran was not even member of the party till Amma’s demise, elections for office-bearers of AIADMK were itself illegal,” OPS said.

OPS said during the election campaigning in RK Nagar, many malpractices were done like Rs 4000 were offered to the voters. So a re-election must be conducted in the state to keep the dynasty politics at bay.

In a late night meeting on Monday, senior Tamil Nadu ministers discussed the issue of having talks with rival faction led by Pannneerselvam.