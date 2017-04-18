In a fresh missive to his ministers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told them to declare by March 31 every year their assets and property.

An official said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister had also warned the ministers against any laxity in this regard.

The ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party government have also been told to keep a distance from contractors and business entities.

The ministers have been barred from accepting any gift costing more than Rs 5,000.

They have also been refrained from staying in luxurious property and attending parties and dinners.

Both during personal visits and official tours, the ministers have been instructed to stay in government Circuit House and not to accept any favours from anyone.

Ever since Adityanath took charge of Uttar Pradesh in March, he has been advising ministers and officials to cut expenses.