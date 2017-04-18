A- A A+

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday suggested that the troubled Kashmir Valley should be de-populated and Kashmiris sent to refugee camps in Tamil Nadu to curb protests in the state.

“Solution to (the) Kashmir Valley revolt is to depopulate as was done to Kashmir Valley Hindus. For a few years keep them in refugee camps in TN (Tamil Nadu),” Swamy tweeted, a day after university and college students across the valley clashed with security forces.

The valley has been on a boil and the government has ordered the temporary closure of all schools and colleges.

The fresh protests followed a sequence of recent poll-related violence in the state where eight people were killed in firing by security forces when people tried to storm polling stations in Budgam district.

