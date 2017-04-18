Businessman and loan defaulter Vijay Mallya who was arrested by Scotland Yard in London on Tuesday has been granted bail almost 3 hours after his arrest . The beleaguered liquor baron will be produced in Westminster Magistrates Court later in the day. Apparently, he could be headed to India soon.

Recently Mallya made headlines after his Kingfisher Villa in Goa was sold to film production company Viiking Media & Entertainment, which is owned by actor-businessman Sachiin S Joshi after third attempt.

A Metropolitan Police statement said officers from the Extradition Unit arrested Mallya on an extradition warrant from India.

“Mallya was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud,” the statement said.

Scotland Yard’s statement on arrest of Vijay Mallya in London pic.twitter.com/JdDBn5RJyt — ANI (@ANI_news) April 18, 2017

After getting bail, Mallya tweeted: “Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in court started today as expected.”

The Indian businessman Vijay Mallya owes over Rs 9,000 crore to lenders which is related to the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Also a consortium of 17 bankers are trying to recover their money from him.

The banks also said that Mallya has not been cooperating with them. They alleged that the businessman did not come clean in disclosing the money that he received from the deal between United Spirits and Diageo Plc.

Supreme Court in April last year had asked Mallya to disclose all his assets to the bank.

In February, the Indian government handed over to the UK authorities a formal request for Mallya’s extradition, saying it had a legitimate case against him on charges of financial irregularities and loan default.

(With inputs from IANS)