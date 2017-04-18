A notice put up at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)’s Himadri Hostel has asked women to wear ‘fully covered decent western or Indian dresses’ on House Day.

The notice signed by the hostel warden has asked the inmates to be fully covered, whether in Indian or western clothes for the event scheduled to be held on 20 April.

House Day is an annual event of the institute where residents can invite guests in the hostel for an hour.

The notice was however removed from the notice board after a NewsX report. The notice had stirred a controversy with students opposing the diktat.

This is not the first time when a college has been accused of moral policing in India. Last year in December, students of St. Xaviers college in Mumbai had issued a notice suggesting banning of torn and ripped jeans on the college campus. The college had however defended its stand by saying that ripped jeans make mockery of poor.