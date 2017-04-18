Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath‘s Uttar Pradesh administration on Tuesday transferred 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, among them six District Magistrates.

Those transferred included Rakesh Kumar Singh I, who has been named the new District Magistrate of Kanpur rural; Narendra Shankar Pandey (DM Jalaun); Narendra Kumar Singh (DM Shahjahanpur) and Vimal Kumar Dubey, who has been posted as District Magistrate of Mirzapur.

Pulkit Khare, who was posted as the Chief Development Officer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has now been made the Vice Chairman of the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA).

Kanchan Verma, who was District Magistrtate of Mirzapur, has been made the Vice Chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

Rajan Shukla has been shifted out as Divisional Commissioner (DC) of Allahabad and replaced by Ashish Kumar Goyal. K. Rammohan Rao has been made the new DC of Agra, while Amit Gupta is the DC of Jhansi and Alok Kumar II is the new DC of Chitrakoot.

Sanjay Agarwal, who enjoyed the plum posting of Additional Chief Secretary at the Power Department has been divested of the additional charge of Chairman Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Prabhat Kumar, the Resident Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh posted in New Delhi, has been named the new Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and has been handed the additional charge of Chairman Greater Noida Authority and the YEIDA.

Himanshu Kumar has been made the new DC of Devipatan, and Pramanshu is the new Panchayati Raj Secretary.

This is the second major reshuffle of the bureaucracy by the Yogi Adityanath government, which completes one month in office on Wednesday.

In the first rejig, Adityanath had shifted 20 IAS officials, which included close aides and favourites of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, including Navneet Sehgal and Anita Singh.