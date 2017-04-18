The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Bar Association stating that the “bar never stood up for the bench”. The comments were made when a bench of Chief Justices JS Kehar, Justices DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul were hearing a plea by an advocate who alleged manipulation by the court registry in listing of a case.

“What he had done is too much. He was not there in the case. He came for the mentioning at the last minute. He charged a fee for making those insinuations and you stand by him. Everybody abuses us and none of you ever stand up for us, NEVER, in capital letters. The attitude has emerged that you people can shout at us for anything. We are going to stop it, we won’t let you go. This is motivated and planned, to point an accusing finger at us,” the bench said.

Following the comments of the bench, Senior Advocate KK Venugopal, who has appeared for the lawyer who had made these comments said, that he was tendering an unconditional apology and withdrawing all statements made by him in the case. The bench refused to concede to his submission and subsequently reserved its order.

The case pertains to allegations levelled by Advocate Mohit Chaudhary, who had said that on April 7, a case was to be listed before a regular bench but the registry listed it before a special bench for which there was no particular need as such. The case pertained to a company engaged in slum redevelopment. The case was initially listed for regular hearing on April 6, but was later listed on April 7 before a special bench of Justices S.Abdul Nazeer and Arun Mishra. This was done as there was a judicial order on March 31 which stated that matter should be listed before the bench that have earlier heard it.